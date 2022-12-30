Andrew Tate Detained in Romania on Suspicion of Rape, Human Trafficking

Romanian authorities said on Thursday, 29 December, that Andrew Tate – a self-described misogynist and controversial online figure – has been detained in the country on the suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group.

The big: Officials from the anti-organised crime unit in Romania raided his properties in Bucharest and detained the former kickboxer, his brother Tristan, and two others for 24 hours. They have been under criminal investigation since April, according to Reuters.