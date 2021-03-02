‘Kissed Without Consent’: Harassment Charges Against NY Guv Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the face of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, has formally referred himself for investigation after three women accused him of sexual harassment – two of whom are his former aides.

Cuomo's office said that they have written to New York Attorney General Letitia James, requesting an independent probe into the allegations, reported news agency AFP.

"This is not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously," James said in a statement.