Andrew Cuomo – From 'Feminist Ally' to Sexual Harasser: Rise & Fall of NY Guv

In October 2020, The New Yorker wrote a detailed profile of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The 2,000-word piece hailed Cuomo, calling him the undisputed 'King of New York', praising him for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic that wrecked the city.

The 63-year-old was repeatedly called 'America's Governor' and a 'Feminist Icon', and was at one point even reportedly considered by Joe Biden for heading the US Justice Department.

Then America's ideal politician fell from grace, or rather pretence, in 2021 – when an official inquiry by the New York government corroborated the sexual harassment accusations levelled against him by 11 women earlier in the year.