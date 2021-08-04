'Cuomo Must Resign': People React to Sexual Harassment Probe Against NY Governor

New York Governor Cuomo has been accused of sexually harassing 11 women.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has "sexually harassed multiple women, including employees," announced the state's Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday, 3 August, after a 168-page independent investigation shed light on the allegations against Cuomo.
"The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law," James announced at a news conference.
Following the announcement, President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats called for his resignation.
Politicians and former aides have also responded to the allegations, with many coming forward and sharing their own experience.
Charlotte Bennett is one of the 11 women who accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct, demanding his resignation.
Bennett has urged officials to begin impeachment proceedings if Cuomo refuses to step down, she said in an interview with CBS Evening News.
"He's trying to justify himself by making me out to be someone who can't tell the difference between sexual harassment and mentorship and I think that's absolutely absurd," Bennett told CBS News.
"We have a report. We have the facts. The governor broke federal and state law when he sexually harassed me and current and former staffers — and if he's not willing to step down, then we have a responsibility to act and impeach him," she added.
Ana Liss is another former female aide who accused Cuomo of inappropriate behaviour in the workplace. Between 2013 and 2015, she served as a policy and operations aide to him.
She said Cuomo's actions were unsolicited and occurred in the first year while she sat at her desk, which was close to his office in the Executive Chamber of the New York State Capitol in Albany.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Liss mentioned that initially she perceived Cuomo’s conduct as harmless flirtations. But over time, she has come to see it as patronising, adding it diminished her from an educated professional to “just a skirt".
Liss on Tuesday, 3 August, took to Twitter to thank everyone who expressed support to her.
New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie in a statement said, "The details provided by the victims are gut-wrenching. Our hearts go out to all the individuals who have had to endure this horrible experience. The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office."
"As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth. Recognising his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign," said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a statement.
Many citizens also took to Twitter urging Cuomo to resign. The hashtag #Cuomomustresign has been trending on Twitter.
