Andhra Pradesh Police Arrest Nearly 80 People for Rape of Minor Girl in Guntur

The Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday, 19 April, arrested 10 more people for the rape of a 13-year-old-girl over the past eight months in Guntur district, taking the total arrests to 74 people so far, The Times of India reported.

80 people have been booked for the rape of the minor, who was rescued by the police two days ago. Several arrests were made after she narrated her ordeal to the police.

The main accused in the case is a woman identified as Swarna Kumari who had befriended and ‘adopted’ the minor after her biological mother passed away due to COVID-19 in 2021.