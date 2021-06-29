Report on B'luru Trans-Persons Takes Govt to Task Over COVID Woes

The transgender community is among the worst hit during the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. Apart from struggling due to loss of income, the community faced stigma that jeopardised their access to relief and healthcare, finds a report. The community also faced direct discrimination by the police during the pandemic.

A report published by the Alternative Law Forum (ALF) - ‘Asserting Dignity in Times of COVID’, documented how the transgender community was mostly left out of relief measures initially. They had to file a Public Interest Litigation in Karnataka High Court in April 2020, to get relief from the state, the report notes.