All Women Crew Creates History, Flies a 17-Hr-Long US-India Flight

An all-women team, on Saturday, 9 January, piloted the longest non-stop commercial flight operated by any airline to India, reported NDTV.
This feat is set to create history, as per NDTV.
The Air India flight in question is reportedly being operated on a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft and will fly for over 17 hours from San Francisco to Bengaluru. Depending on the route it takes, the flight may also traverse 16,000 kilometres.
Captain Zoya Aggarwal, who is the lead pilot on the flight, reportedly told NDTV:
The flight will be landing at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at 3:45 am (local time) on 11 January 2021, according to NDTV.
Air India Executive Director of Flight Safety, Captain Nivedita Bhasin will also be onboard, reported NDTV, citing a statement from Air India.
