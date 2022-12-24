Flight or Fight? How Air Hostesses Cope With Racism, Sexism, and Rude Passengers

"All we try to do is make passengers feel comfortable – it's our job. But sometimes, they get offended at the smallest of things, which are most likely not in our control. And even then, we have to keep smiling and be polite," says Anjana (name changed), a 28-year-old flight supervisor from Mumbai.

Air hostesses are expected to look, behave, and act in a certain way. But a recent viral video of a spat between a flight attendant and a passenger on an IndiGo flight from Istanbul to Delhi has divided netizens – can an air hostess be allowed to 'lose her cool'?