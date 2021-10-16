AIIMS Delhi Doctor Alleges Rape by Senior Colleague, Accused on the Run

A still from an anti-rape protest. Image used for representation only.
A doctor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, was allegedly raped by a senior colleague within the institute's campus, news agency PTI reported on Friday, 15 October.
A case has been registered based on the doctor's complaint, which was lodged at the Hauz Khas police station on 11 October.
Efforts to capture the accused, who is a married man, are reportedly underway.
“The suspect is on the run. We have started technical surveillance and are making efforts to nab the accused,” Benita Mary Jaiker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), was quoted as saying by the daily.
As per the complaint, the incident of sexual assault had taken place on 26 September, during the birthday party of an AIIMS employee.
Based on the complainant's statement, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 (punishment for rape), and 377 (unnatural offences).
"During investigation, the statement of the victim was recorded before a magistrate under section 164 CrPC, and raids are being conducted at some hideouts of the accused. Technical surveillance has also been mounted but the accused is still at large," DCP (South) Jaikar was quoted as saying by PTI.
A medical examination of the complainant conducted at AIIMS has confirmed the rape.
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times)
