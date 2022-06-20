After Indian Bank's Rule Against Hiring of Pregnant Women, DCW Writes to RBI

As per the guidelines and criteria for physical fitness for pre-employment recently issued by Indian Bank, candidates would be re-examined six weeks after delivery for the appointment of selected post.

"A woman candidate, who as a result of tests, is found to be pregnant of 12 weeks' standing or over, should be declared temporarily unfit until the confinement is over. The candidate should be re-examined for a fitness certificate six weeks after the date of labour, subject to the production of medical certificate of fitness from a registered medical practitioner," it said.

As a result, the joining of such women would be delayed and such candidates would lose seniority.

It is pertinent to mention that similar rules were framed by the State Bank of India earlier this year, but the same were withdrawn immediately after the notice of the Delhi Commission for Women.