Afghanistan | Taliban Shoots Pregnant Policewoman Dead: Report

Meanwhile, women in Kabul took to the streets and staged protests on Friday, 3 September, demanding equal rights and inclusion in work and education.



Videos shared on Twitter showed armed Taliban fighters beating up the women and girls who were part of the demonstrations. They snatched their posters, too.



Bearing placards and raising slogans, Afghan women demanded that they be allowed to pursue education and hold offices.



The Taliban has been discussing the formation of a new "inclusive" government, but many are sceptical that women will be given any position of power in the new administration.