Watch: Afghan Women Stage 'First of Its Kind' Protest Against Taliban

In what is termed by many as the 'first agitation of its kind', Afghan women were seen taking to the streets of Kabul — staging a protest and demanding equal rights.
In a viral video posted on Twitter, four women are seen in hijabs, holding signs and shouting slogans. This happened, even as visuals showed Taliban members patrolling the streets.
The men were walking by and pointing towards the women, the visuals showed.
In a press conference earlier on Tuesday, 17 August, the Taliban said that they would provide certain rights to women.
When the Taliban occupied Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, they imposed the strictest of patriarchal rules.
The women who defied these rules not just suffered humiliation but also public beatings under the Taliban's ultra-conservative police.
Exactly 20 years later, a new generation of Afghanistan women find themselves in a place that their mothers fought hard to get out of.
