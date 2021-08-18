Watch: Afghan Women Stage 'First of Its Kind' Protest Against Taliban

In what is termed by many as the 'first agitation of its kind', Afghan women were seen taking to the streets of Kabul — staging a protest and demanding equal rights.

In a viral video posted on Twitter, four women are seen in hijabs, holding signs and shouting slogans. This happened, even as visuals showed Taliban members patrolling the streets.

The men were walking by and pointing towards the women, the visuals showed.

In a press conference earlier on Tuesday, 17 August, the Taliban said that they would provide certain rights to women.