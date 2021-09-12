I Adopted My Kids, Why Discriminate Me?: Lawyer Seeks Equal Maternity Benefits

"As the law stands today, an adoptive mother gets a maternity benefit of 12 weeks if the child is less than three months old. And I felt that the six weeks I was getting, as an adoptive mother, were grossly inadequate – if not discriminatory."

I am Hamsaanandini Nanduri – a lawyer, daughter, wife, but most importantly – a mother of two wonderful children. But India's Maternity Benefits Act discriminates between biological mothers and adoptive mothers like me.

As someone who was discriminated against, purely on the basis of how I decided to start a family, I want to ask the government to amend the current law so that all mothers get equal maternity benefits.

While I am running a Change.org petition called 'Heart Moms Need Love,' I have also moved the Supreme Court, seeking basic maternity rights.