Actor Dileep Moves Court To Quash Fresh FIR of Conspiracy Filed Against Him

The trial of the assault case has been going on for more than two years at a sessions court in Kochi.

Dileep's new plea also says that the FIR was in violation of section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) – information relating to the commission of a cognisable offence – and that there is no material to "attract the offences in the FIR." The statements made by director Balachandra Kumar – which has led to the new FIR – were false, claims the plea.

If the FIR cannot be quashed, Dileep recommends the investigation to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Three years earlier, Dileep had similarly asked for CBI probe of the actor assault case, which the high court had then dismissed. Later, in January 2020, he also made a plea to remove his name from the list of accused in the assault case.