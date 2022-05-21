Activist Painted in Ukrainian Flag Colours Protests Against Sexual Violence

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said that investigators have received reports of "hundreds of cases of rape" in areas that were occupied by Russian troops.

The protest took place right before the premiere of George Miller's new film Three Thousand Years of Longing starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. The activist was whisked away by security.

Zelenskyy also made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in a video address. He references Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now and Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator. Quoting Chaplin's film, Zelenskyy said, "The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people. And so long as men die, liberty will never perish.”