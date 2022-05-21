Activist Painted in Ukrainian Flag Colours Protests Against Sexual Violence

The woman had the colours of the Ukrainian flag painted across her body.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
(Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual assault)
A woman at the Cannes Film Festival stripped off her outfit to reveal body paint that read 'Stop Raping Us' with the colours of the Ukrainian flag painted across her torso. Blood red paint could also be seen on her lower back and legs, and the word SCUM was written on her back.
The radical feminist activist organisation Scum posted on Twitter, “This activist exposed the war rapes and sexual torture committed on Ukrainian women by Russian soldiers.”
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said that investigators have received reports of "hundreds of cases of rape" in areas that were occupied by Russian troops.
The protest took place right before the premiere of George Miller's new film Three Thousand Years of Longing starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. The activist was whisked away by security.
Zelenskyy also made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in a video address. He references Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now and Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator. Quoting Chaplin's film, Zelenskyy said, "The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people. And so long as men die, liberty will never perish.”
