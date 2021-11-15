Acid Attack Victim in Delhi’s Bawana Passes Away While Receiving Treatment

A case had been registered under the Indian Penal Code's Section 326A, which lays down the punishment for acid attacks, based on the woman's statement.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday, 10 November, issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking a copy of the FIR and details of the arrested accused. The Commission also directed the cops to trace the location from where the acid was bought by the accused and details of the action taken against the seller.