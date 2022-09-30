Abortion Is All About Autonomy of Choice: SC's Judgment a Win For Feminism

The Delhi High Court, through its July 2022 order, had rejected the plea of an unmarried woman who wanted to terminate a single intrauterine pregnancy by her choice, on the ground that Section 3 (2) (b) of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 (MTP Act, 1971, excludes her, and allowing her to do so would be going beyond the statute.

As per the order, this was only applicable to those women who are covered under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Rules, 2003. Rule 3B, in particular, is what excluded the petitioner in the case.

On 29 September, an SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, JB Pardiwala, and AS Bopanna delivered the verdict on the interpretation of the MTP Act, accepting that unmarried women are to be treated on equal footing as that of married women.