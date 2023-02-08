'Virginity Test Sexist, Unconstitutional': Delhi HC in Sister Abhaya Case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 7 February, reiterated that virginity tests were "sexist," "unconstitutional," and "in violation of one's right to dignity" – even if they were performed on a woman accused of a crime.

Why did the court say this? The Delhi HC bench comprising Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma passed this order in a petition filed by Sister Sephy, an accused in the Sister Abhaya murder case that shook Kerala in the 1990s.