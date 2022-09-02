Video of AAP MLA Being Slapped by Husband in Punjab Goes Viral

AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Baljinder Kaur)
(Trigger warning: Descriptions of domestic violence)
In a purported video that surfaced on social media on Thursday, 1 September, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Baljinder Kaur is seen being slapped by her husband in Punjab's Bathinda.
In the video that was shot on 10 July, the legislator from the town of Talwandi Sabo can be seen arguing with her husband Sukhraj Singh. In the middle of the heated argument, Singh suddenly gets up and slaps Kaur.
This argument transpired in front of a group of people who intervened after Singh slapped Kaur and pushed Singh away, as shown in the video.
In response to the video, Punjab Women's State Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati said that she had seen the video and will take suo moto notice of the incident.
“If an educated person who happens to be an elected legislator undergoes this domestic violence, imagine what must hundreds of women who are not powerful enough to speak up," Gulati was quoted as saying by News18.
Sukhraj Singh is the AAP's youth wing convener for the Majha region and married Baljinder Kaur in 2019.
Kaur was formerly a professor of English at Mata Gujri College in Fatehgarh Sahib.
(With inputs from PTI, The Print, and News18.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)