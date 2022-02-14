87-Yr-Old Bedridden Woman Allegedly Sexually Assaulted in Delhi Colony

A still from an anti-rape protest. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Pinterest/Screenshot)
An 87-year-old woman, who is bed-ridden, was allegedly sexually assaulted in a residential colony in west Delhi on Sunday, 13 February. The alleged incident took place around noon, and the woman was alone at home at the time. No arrests have taken place so far.
Police claimed that they first received a complaint regarding theft of a mobile phone on 13 February, and accordingly an FIR under section 380 (theft) of the IPC was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station. Today, however, the Delhi Police added section 376 (sexual assault) of the IPC after the survivor's family alleged that the 87-year-old was sexually assaulted, said Additional DCP (West) Prashant Priya Gautam.
A close family friend of the survivor told The Quint that the matter came to light when the woman's 65-year-old daughter returned home after some work, and found her octogenarian mother bleeding from the mouth.
The family friend claimed:
"Naani was shivering, there were injury marks on her face, and she was very disturbed. She managed to tell her daughter that a man had entered the house. She described him as a person in his 30s, and said that he assaulted her. She pleaded with him to take money or things lying in the house but he didn't listen to her. He didn't spare her."
The survivor had suffered a fall seven months ago and had been bed-ridden since, said the family friend.
(This is a developing story and will be updated as more information emerges.)
