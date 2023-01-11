'Left Me to Die': Pregnant Woman Accuses Husband of Setting Her on Fire in Delhi

It is pertinent to note that Veer Pratap has not been arrested yet as he's also admitted in the hospital. DCP (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "He has suffered burn injuries on both legs and both hands. He is also undergoing treatment at the Safadarjung hospital. That's why no arrest as of now."

The Quint reached out to Veer Pratap for a statement but he refused to speak.

DCP Mahla claimed that Khushboo had first told the police that she got burnt by accident. "She had stated that she was sitting near the bonfire with her husband and one another boy. The bonfire was about to extinguish so the boy threw thinner into fire to increase the flames. She told the police that the flames got violent and she suffered burn injuries," said DCP Mahla.

The police officer had said that the matter was brought to the notice of SDM Narela. The police officer updated on 9 January that "she has stated against her husband to the executive magistrate. Accordingly, an FIR has been filed."

About her earlier statement, Khushboo alleged to The Quint that she was under the "influence of heavy doses of medicines, and just repeated what her husband asked her to."