6-Month-Old Baby, Teen Sister Allegedly Raped in Delhi, 1 Nabbed After Gunfight

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, 30 April, for allegedly raping a six-month-old girl in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, reported PTI, citing the police. The arrest reportedly came after a brief gunfight between the man – Kamal Malhotra alias Chinu – and the police.

The man, according to the police, used to work as a labourer, but was unemployed in the moment.

Chinu’s friend Raj alias Raju, who is accused of raping the six-months old’s sister, is on the run. The sister is 14-year-old and intellectually disabled, reported PTI.

The police said that efforts to nab Raju are underway.