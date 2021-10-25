5-Year-Old Dalit Girl Raped, Murdered in Gurugram; Police Arrest Neighbour

A Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered in a village in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday, 24 October. A 22-year old man from Bihar, who lived in the minor's neighbourhood, has been arrested for the crime, The Indian Express reported.

The accused, a frequent visitor at the five-year-old girl's house, had on Monday morning lured her into accompanying him, on the pretext of taking her out to eat.