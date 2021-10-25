5-Year-Old Dalit Girl Raped, Murdered in Gurugram; Police Arrest Neighbour

Crimes against women remain high despite protests.
(Photo: Lijumol Joseph/The Quint)
A Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered in a village in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday, 24 October. A 22-year old man from Bihar, who lived in the minor's neighbourhood, has been arrested for the crime, The Indian Express reported.
The accused, a frequent visitor at the five-year-old girl's house, had on Monday morning lured her into accompanying him, on the pretext of taking her out to eat.
The alleged perpetrator, during police interrogation, admitted that he had committed the rape in a state of inebriation, police told The Indian Express.
In August, a minor Dalit girl was allegedly raped, killed, and forcibly cremated in Delhi Cantonment’s Old Nangal area.
As per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, a total of 50,291 cases were registered for crimes against Scheduled Castes (SCs) in 2020, showing an increase of 9.4 percent over 2019 (45,961 cases). A significant increase was witnessed in the states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)