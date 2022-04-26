3 Months After Shahdara Gangrape Case, Last Accused Arrested by Delhi Police

A total of 21 people have been booked in the matter.
(Photo: Twitter/Swati Maliwal)
Three months after a 20-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, beaten up, and then paraded in Delhi’s Shahdara district, the Delhi Police on Tuesday, 26 April, said that the final accused in the case who had hitherto been absconding has been nabbed.
The accused, Mukesh alias Mungari, had been evading since the incident took place on 26 January, and was arrested on Monday after a top-off was received by the police.
The alleged perpetrator was apprehended near Totaram School in Kasturba Nagar by personnel of the Vivek Vihar Police Station, when he was on his way to meet an acquaintance.
A total of 21 people have been booked in the matter.
This comes days after the Delhi Police filed a 762 pages-long charge sheet in the matter, alleging that the “crime was committed with the intention of killing the victim and taking revenge for the death of a minor (related to the accused).”
A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and tortured in Kasturba Nagar on Republic Day, 26 January. A purported video of her being paraded, with a garland of shoes around her neck, her head tonsured, and face blackened was shared on social media by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal.
The Delhi Police had filed FIR under IPC sections of attempt to murder, gang-rape, dacoity, kidnapping, assault, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, insulting modesty of women, rioting, and criminal conspiracy, among others.
DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said that there are 21 accused people in the incident, including 12 women, four men, two girls and three boys. There are 48 witnesses as per the Delhi Police.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)