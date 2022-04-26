3 Months After Shahdara Gangrape Case, Last Accused Arrested by Delhi Police

Three months after a 20-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, beaten up, and then paraded in Delhi’s Shahdara district, the Delhi Police on Tuesday, 26 April, said that the final accused in the case who had hitherto been absconding has been nabbed.

The accused, Mukesh alias Mungari, had been evading since the incident took place on 26 January, and was arrested on Monday after a top-off was received by the police.

The alleged perpetrator was apprehended near Totaram School in Kasturba Nagar by personnel of the Vivek Vihar Police Station, when he was on his way to meet an acquaintance.

A total of 21 people have been booked in the matter.