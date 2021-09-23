26 Held for Gang-Rape of 15-Year-Old Girl in Maharashtra's Dombivli

A case has been registered against 33 persons for allegedly raping a teenaged girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, news agency PTI reported on Thursday, 23 September, citing police officials.

The accused reportedly raped the 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions, over a period spanning from 29 January to 22 September.

Twenty-four persons have been arrested, and two minors have been detained so far in connection with the case. The police is on the lookout for the remaining accused.