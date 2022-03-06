'Had to Prove I Did Nothing Wrong': 2017 Kerala Sexual Assault Case Survivor

“My trial happened in 2020. I had to go to court for 15 days. Those 15 days, it was a whole different experience of trauma. But after the 15th day, I came out of court feeling like a survivor. I realised I am not a victim anymore. I am not just standing up for myself but for the dignity of all the girls who would come after me. My mind convinced me that I am a survivor, not a victim anymore,” she said.

In January 2022, the actress had put out an Instagram post, for the first time revealing her identity as a survivor of sexual assault.

A number of times, she spoke about the support system she had – from her friends to her family to members of the audience who offered hugs and words of support when they saw her on the streets.

But there was also another group of people who kept making unflattering remarks publicly on television, victim-shaming her often.

“They would say that I should not have done that, I should not have travelled, accusing me and blaming me for what had happened. There was also a kind of negative PR happening on social media, saying that this was a fake case, that I faked it. That was very painful. I was devastated. Something so unfortunate had happened to me and I had been broken into a million pieces. [But when] I was trying to stand up and pick up the pieces of my life, these things were pulling me down again,” she said.