18-Year-Old Woman Hurriedly Cremated in Andhra, Honour Killing Suspected

The police are withholding the details of the deceased as the probe is underway. Speaking to The News Minute, Guntur (Urban) Superintendent of Police (SP) Arif Hafeez said that the circumstances of the incident are "suspicious". The SP said, "The body appears to be completely burnt. There are no remains of the corpse. Our experts are seeing if there is anything to act on, for further investigation."

When asked if the primary investigation is pointing to murder over an inter-caste marriage, the SP said, "The circumstances are suspicious and there are multiple aspects we are looking at. As the investigation is underway we won't divulge any details of the case. We will conclude the case in one or two days."