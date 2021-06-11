Telangana: 14-Year-Old Alerts Officials to Stop Her Child Marriage

“I want to continue my studies and get a job in the future but my parents want to marry me off,” said 14-year-old Srija (name changed) when officials arrived to stop her child marriage.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday, 9 May, in Geesukonda in Warangal Rural district, has once again pointed to concerns over safe and healthy childhood of girl children during the pandemic.

The 14-year-old girl, according to the officials, studies in Class 9 at a local government-run school. Her parents decided to get her married to a 30-year-old man.

As they wanted to conduct the ceremony without alerting the authorities, they took the girl to Nandanayak thanda in Geesukonda from Garlgaddathanda of Rajupet in Narsampet mandal.