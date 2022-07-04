10-Year-Old Rape Survivor Forced To Go to Indiana From Ohio for an Abortion

During an interview on CNN, Republican governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota, who could be Donald Trump's running mate in 2024, when asked if she would seek to have the law changed if a similar case occured in her state, replied, "I don’t believe a tragic situation should be perpetuated by another tragedy."

"There’s more that we have got to do to make sure that we really are living a life that says every life is precious, especially innocent lives that have been shattered, like that 10-year-old girl," she added.

After the Supreme Court's decision, restrictions on abortions are expected in about half of the states in the country, ruled by the Republican Party.

The 6-3 judgement has sparked protests across the country, with all three justices appointed by Donald Trump - Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett - ruling with the majority.

(With inputs from The Guardian, CNN, and Columbus Dispatch.)