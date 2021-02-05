10 Days after Release, Molester Rapes And Kills 5-Year-Old Girl

Sharma added that the accused, Bunty Rajak, 36 years has been apprehended, and has confessed to the crime. He has been booked for rape and murder, under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were slapped against him.

The accused had returned to the village ten days after a six month prison term for molestation. The police have been told by the victim’s family that he may have committed the crime against the minor to ‘settle an old score’.

The family comes from a Dalit background and have staged a roadblock with other villages on Friday, demanding capital punishment for the accused, reported PTI. There have been reports of tension in the village after the accused’ home was damaged by angry locals.

(With inputs from PTI)