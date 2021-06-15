Lockdown Forces ‘Violin Man’ to Play & Live on Kolkata Streets

Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma & Sandeep Suman
Last week, videos of an old man playing the violin on the streets of Kolkata had gone viral. Netizens were charmed by his melodious tunes. My friend Koushik and I were highly impressed and were keen to know why he was playing on the silent streets of Kolkata. So, we decided to find him.
We scraped through social media and figured out that he lived near Girish Park. We found him playing under Vivekananda Flyover.
When we spoke to him, we got to know that Bhogoban and his wife Sarita had come from Malda and were stranded in Kolkata due to the lockdown. His only source of income is by playing the violin on the streets.
Bhogoban’s daughter lives in a small house and pays Rs 2,000 as rent for the space, which they got after doling out a deposit of Rs 50,000.
His wife Sarita says, “After the lockdown ends, we will return to Malda. We live there on rent. That is our home.” On being asked about his favourite artists, he says, “I love Manna De, Kishore da, and Lata di. My favourite is Mukesh and Kishore.”
Locals are absolutely in love with Bhogoban’s art.
The elderly couple will leave for Malda as soon as the lockdown ends. They will take their daughter with them after she recovers.
“My art is such that wherever we go, we won’t die of hunger. We can go anywhere and play the violin and earn at least our dal-roti,” Bhogoban said.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined