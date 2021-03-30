Waste Piles Up, My Delhi Park is Breeding Ground for Mosquitoes

Video Producer: Saradha Natarajan
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
The C-D block park of Ashok Vihar has a compost pit that has been dug up to keep dry green waste, but with low or no maintenance of the pit in the last two months, the park has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
The green compost pit in the park is now being used as a place where people throw all their garbage. We find plastic bottles, old clothes and other non-composting wastes in the pit. Unable to maintain the cleanliness, the municipal workers burn the wastes here, which in turn, is a hazard for all of us who use this park. The residents find it very difficult to use the park, as the entire place is surrounded with dirt.
We have even spoken to the municipal workers who work in the area, and they keep stating that they have not been allotted the money or the vehicle that is required to clean the compost pit of the park. We hope that the corporation will soon look into this.
(The Quint has reached out to New Delhi Municipal Corporation. Their response would be added here, when received.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
Published: 30 Mar 2021,06:56 PM IST