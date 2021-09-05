Teacher for 23 Yrs, I Demand my Lawful Retirement Papers, Full Salary & Respect

Chitra Srivastava is still waiting for her full and final settlement from the school after she was asked to the in March
Image Altered by Kamran Akhtar/The Quint
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj
My name is Chitra Srivastava, a Hindi teacher for the last 23 years at Indraprastha World School, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi .
In February this year, I did not receive my salary for the month of January 2021, for which, I reached out to the school administration. I was initially told that there is a delay in payment from the school's accounts department. I waited patiently and the salary that never arrived but I continued to take classes.
On 1 March 2021, I was informed over a phone call by the principal, to visit the school immediately and meet the administration, which included the chairman, principal and human resource manager.
Letter issued to Chitra Srivastava by the school.
I refused to sign the unethical document at that moment, so later, they sent the letter via Speed Post on my address.
While it is true that I attained the superannuation age, 60 years, on 5 February 2020, but the school never asked me to retire and availed my teaching services till 28 February 2021. In fact, two months before I turned 60, I had reached out to the administration department of the school to initiate my exit formalities. But I was verbally told to carry on with the job.
I also tested COVID positive along with my 67-year-old, retired husband in April 2021. I was in dire need of money. I had asked repetitively for my dues, on which, I had not received any response from the school. I had to request for a soft loan from my relatives to clear the treatment bills. Due to sudden ceasing of my salary and work I could not pay my house rent and had to move out to my son’s place in Gurugram.
This horrible incident along with a battle with COVID-19 has strained my health badly. At this stage, I am absolutely broken after dedicating almost 40% of my life to an institution that has blatantly left all my contributions unrecognized and neglected.
I hope the school will bid me farewell with respect and my a full and final settlement which I worked for and I am eligible for.
The Quint has reached out to the Indraprastha World School, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi, over e-mail and phone call multiple times. Their response is awaited. The story will be updated upon receiving the response.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
