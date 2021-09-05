Teacher for 23 Yrs, I Demand my Lawful Retirement Papers, Full Salary & Respect

My name is Chitra Srivastava, a Hindi teacher for the last 23 years at Indraprastha World School, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi .

In February this year, I did not receive my salary for the month of January 2021, for which, I reached out to the school administration. I was initially told that there is a delay in payment from the school's accounts department. I waited patiently and the salary that never arrived but I continued to take classes.



On 1 March 2021, I was informed over a phone call by the principal, to visit the school immediately and meet the administration, which included the chairman, principal and human resource manager.