Football Kicks-off at Mohun Bagan! We Met the Elated Canteen Owners, Staff

CFL 2021 season opener between Kidderpore SC and Peerless SC at Mohun Bagan
Photo credit: Koushik Das, Ayan Dawn
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
Finally, after almost 19 months, on 17 August, Kolkata felt its pulse of football spirit again as the Mohun Bagan Athletic Club Ground witnessed the first match of the new season of Calcutta Football League 2021.
We got a chance to watch the first match of the season, which was played between Kidderpore SC and Peerless SC where the latter won the match by scoring 4 goals. However, irrespective of the result, this match's significance lies in breathing life into football and Maidan canteens in Kolkata.
First match of the season being played between Kidderpore SC and Peerless SC
Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the Maidan canteen and food stalls suffered huge financial crisis.
With no football, Mohun Bagan canteen was empty
Palash Mukherjee, lovingly known as 'Kaju Da', of the Mohun Bagan canteen says, "Due to this complete absence of sporting action from the Maidan. All the canteen owners, staff people, and other food stall owners business came to a halt.
Empty stand of the Mohun Bagan stadium
The players were also affected in a big way beacuse of no football being played for over a year-and-a-half. So, naturally, players too were happy to be back on the pitch.
If Maidan is the soul of the city of joy, then the canteens serve as lifelines. With the season opening match of Calcutta Football League 2021, Maidan Canteen owners and Kolkata look towards the future with hope.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined