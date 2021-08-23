Football Kicks-off at Mohun Bagan! We Met the Elated Canteen Owners, Staff

Finally, after almost 19 months, on 17 August, Kolkata felt its pulse of football spirit again as the Mohun Bagan Athletic Club Ground witnessed the first match of the new season of Calcutta Football League 2021.

We got a chance to watch the first match of the season, which was played between Kidderpore SC and Peerless SC where the latter won the match by scoring 4 goals. However, irrespective of the result, this match's significance lies in breathing life into football and Maidan canteens in Kolkata.