Kolkata's Alternative Classrooms: Lessons on the Road Outside JU Campus

Despite the rain, several students are turning up for these open-air classes on the pavement in front of Jadavpur University's gate.
Photo Credit: Koushik Das & Ayan Dawn
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
It's been over a year and a half since the first lockdown was imposed in March 2020, which brought the country to a standstill. Slowly, some sectors started to open up except educational institutes. Schools, colleges and universities remain shut for offline classes and students continue to study online.
Not satisfied with the situation, some of the students of Jadavpur University, in Kolkata, initiated and organised offline classes outside Gate Number 4 of the university.
Different subjects are being taught by the professors of Jadavpur University in these 'open-air' classes. Students from across all universities are being welcomed. Students have named this initiative 'Bikalpa Classroom' (alternative classroom). My friend Koushik Das and I (Ayan Dawn), attended one of these classes.
Student attending English class outside Gate no. 4 of Jadavpur University
The English class we attended, we spoke to a few students who resonated similar sentiments.
These classes have turned out to be a big hit among the students. Tarpan Sarkar, a student of Jadavpur University said, “Initially the initiative was planned to remain in effect from 10 to 13 August 2021. However, due to an overwhelming response, we have decided to continue the initiative for a longer period of time.”
Subhadip Bandyopadhya, another student of the university said that students are following all COVID protocols while attending these classes.
Students as well as professors feel that the government is showing a lack of direction in the guidelines they release.
Prof Nilanjana Gupta taking her English class
During the 'unlock' phase, many sectors slowly but gradually opened up. Cinema halls and weddings were allowed. Even elections were held. But only educational institutes and universities were not allowed.
Despite rain, several students are turning up for these classes. The students are happy that they can interact with one another and can go beyond the Zoom screens to enjoy a community feeling that they were used to in the pre-pandemic life. The classes are still going on and the students are looking forward to a positive outcome from this initiative.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined