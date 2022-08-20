‘Contractual Workers at JNU, Like Us, Haven’t Been Paid for Over 3 Months’

Workers say that it's getting difficult for them meet their daily needs.
For over three months, Jawaharlal Nehru University hasn't released the salaries of its contractual workers – the mess workers, sanitation workers, etc – and this isn't the first time it has happened. It seems to be a regular practice that salaries get delayed by three to four months.
This has left these workers struggling to meet their daily needs!
Nira Devi works at Kaveri Mess at JNU.
"The situation in our house is such that we are not able to pay school fees of our kids nor are we able to pay the house rent," adds another worker.
JNU needs to understand the importance of these workers and their lives. They are those people who take care of our food messes, the cleanliness of the campus, and the maintenance of this whole university. There seems no reason to justify the delay in their salaries.
"We want them to release our salaries on time so that we can pay off our loans," pleads Puja Kumari, a sanitation worker.
We hope that JNU will release their salaries as soon as possible because, with each passing day, it's getting tougher for them to lead their lives with dignity.
Puja Kumari, a sanitation worker, is waiting for her salary for several months to pay off her loans.
The Quint has reached out to the Jawaharlal Nehru University on the issue raised by students and contractual workers. Their response is awaited. The story would be updated once the response is received.
