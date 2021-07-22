'Classes Discontinued at Varanasi's Biggest Blind School, Where Do We Study?'

Students of Shree Hanuman Prasad Poddar Andh Vidhyalaya in Varanasi are protesting the discontinuation of classes 9 to 12.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
In 2016, while speaking in his constituency Varanasi, PM Modi had emphasised the use of the word 'divyang' (divine body) instead of 'viklang' (handicapped) to refer to persons with disabilities to empower them. He had also met some students with disabilities.
Barely five years after this speech, we, the students and alumni of Shree Hanuman Prasad Poddar Andh Vidhyalaya in Durgakund, run by the Smriti Sewa Trust, are protesting the discontinuation of classes 9 to 12.
Classes were discontinued in 2020 citing financial constraints. We have appealed against this decision to the prime minister. Since July 2021, having been better placed in terms of the pandemic, we have held protests to demand for our right to education. In 2020, we had moved High Court via a petition questioning the discontinuation of classes as well.
The private trust has controlled the school since its foundation in 1972 with the help of its donors, and more recently from grants from the central government. It is touted to be one of biggest schools for the visually impaired in Uttar Pradesh. North India's second largest library is here as well.
In 2020, during the lockdown, while we were at home, a letter addressed to our parents stated that classes were being discontinued, and that we should consider admission elsewhere. Some were forcibly transferred out of our school following this.
The administration has blamed this on a financial crunch that began in 2018 as well as the grant money they did not receive from the central government. We believe this is just an excuse made each year. The school is not doing its paperwork properly, hence not receiving government grants to eventually make way for private players. We have the sword of closure hanging over our heads perpetually. This severely affects our studies and our parents' mental well-being.
Our main demand is for the government to run this school directly. Students from 9 to 12, who have nowhere to resume their education, should be brought back and classes should resume.
Truly then, as advertised by the central government, will we be empowered.
The principal of Shree Hanuman Prasad Poddar Andh Vidhyalaya, Krishna Murari Dwivedi, told The Quint that the financial crisis was escalating since 2018, due to which classes had to be discontinued. "It was tough to pay the salaries of 26 teaching and non-teaching staff. All expenses were borne by the trustee and the committee," he added.
At present, 125 students from classes 1 to 8 are studying at the school, he further informed The Quint. Additionally, the administration has also rubbished allegations that school land will be used for commercial purposes.
Amid talk of financial crisis, Dubey added that the school also distributed food during the lockdown last year. This year, oxygen cylinders worth Rs 80 lakh were arranged, he said.
