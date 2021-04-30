Waited Days for RT-PCR Report in Kumaon, Labs Say No Testing Kits

As India struggles to control its aggressive second wave, my state, Uttarakhand, has been heavily criticised for organising the Kumbh Mela. That aside, as a native here, I want to make others aware of how exactly the high surge of cases is being dealt with here.

I live in Dharchula, Pithoragarh district, in Kumaon. I got myself tested along with my family on 19 April. Some of us were positive in rapid antigen test and some of us were negative, but as you know and all health professionals advise, rapid antigens tests are not always accurate. A couple of those who tested negative are still showing symptoms. It has been 10 days now and we haven’t received our RT-PCR test results yet. There has been no acknowledgment or communication from the hospital or authorities as to what our RT-PCR results are.