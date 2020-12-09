‘Proud Restaurant Owner But Society Sees Me as Transgender First’

My name is Urooz Hussain, a 27-year-old from a small town in Bihar. I am a restaurant owner, a social worker, and an entrepreneur. Unfortunately, when people look at me, I get teased and commented upon. Why? Because I am a transwoman.

I own a restaurant in Noida called Street Temptation. I am the co-founder of ‘I Love Noida’ as well; but transgenders are stigmatised so much that people refuse to see me as anything else. They say a typical thing about us, ie we beg, we clap and are sex workers. This is far from the truth. I am proud of myself for breaking the stereotypes by owning my own business. The reason behind this was because I was harassed wherever I worked previously.