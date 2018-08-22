This Raksha Bandhan, Let’s Promise to Save Trees

(This story was first published on 22 August, 2018 . It has been reposted from The Quint's archives on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.)
They protect us from the sun.
And we play in their shade.
Yeh humein pollution se bachate hai.
And give the oxygen we breathe
BUT WE STILL CUT TREES
VRIKSHABANDHAN...
A bond of love
Iss Raksha Bandhan ko,
Let’s promise to save the trees.
This year, The Quint, along with the campaigners of ‘My Right To Breathe’, will celebrate Vrikshabandhan – a bond between us and the trees.
Let us take a pledge to protect our green sibling better. Let’s celebrate Vrikshabandhan this Rakhi. Send us photos and videos of you tying a rakhi on a tree and tell us why you want to protect that tree.
Published: 22 Aug 2018,02:54 PM IST