Over 1,500 Professors Employed Under Govt Scheme Face Job Loss

Hired in 2018 under central government’s Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP-III), 1,554 assistant professors working in over 70 colleges across the country are on the verge of becoming jobless as our contract expires on 31 March 2021.
In 2017, the Government of India signed a contract with the World Bank to support the project designed for enhancing the quality of engineering education in existing institutions, with special consideration for low-income and special category states.
Initially, the idea was project-based recruitment and the central government subsequently asked participating states/UTs to prepare a “sustainability plan” to retain these assistant professors after 3 years in a permanent capacity.
The Project Implementation Plan (PIP) states that “well-performing faculty hired using project funds will be retained post-project, or else unchanged.”
However, three years later, as the project comes to an end, there are no signs of the faculty members being absorbed, as per the MoU between the centre and states.
With our termination, the students we teach will also suffer.
Given this uncertainty, we are under tremendous mental stress. We are not just 1,554 faculty but 1,554 families. We have given our 100 percent in our project and the government needs to think about us.
