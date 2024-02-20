Photos: 'Surviving on Langars, Living in Tents, Life of Patients Outside AIIMS'

You know you’ve reached AIIMS when you see patients waiting in line from the subway to the doctor's room for days, months and even years. Travelling to and from their hometowns is an expensive affair for these patients. So, they are forced to camp outside metro stations, roads, and subways. This, in a way, also indicates the inadequacy of regional medical facilities. According to the official data provided by the AIIMS Media Cell & Protocol Division, 1,68,061 out of 2,84,468 patients were from outside Delhi in Jan 2024.