'From My Dad’s Stories to Paris: We Are Witnessing Resurgence of Indian Hockey'

As the Indian men’s hockey team prepares to face Germany in the semi-final of the 2024 Paris Olympics, I find myself immersed not only in the national pride this moment evokes, but also in the personal journey that has entwined my life within the realm of Indian hockey.
My father, S Ranbir Singh, a former field hockey player, represented Jammu and Kashmir as a goalkeeper. Growing up, our home was filled with stories of the sport's glory days and the camaraderie of the hockey field.
He often said that such was the level of the sport that if you could pick any state team like Punjab and send it to the Olympics or World Cup tournament, it would come back home with a medal. An alumnus of Jalandhar Sports College, he had a chance to play with some of the great players of Indian hockey.
Even today, he remains active, participating in veteran meets. When India secured the bronze medal in the 2020 Olympics, he was moved to tears — a testament to his enduring love for the sport. The elation and optimism he feels about the current resurgence of Indian hockey resonate deeply with many veteran players who have witnessed the sport’s evolution.
My father reflects on the decline of Indian hockey, attributing it to a confluence of factors that reshaped the sport. He recounts how changes in the game's rules and the transition from grass to synthetic turf significantly impacted its traditional essence.
In his era during the 70s and 80s, Sansarpur village in Punjab was a beacon of excellence, producing world-class players and numerous Olympians who brought pride to the nation.
However, the region's prominence waned as the sport's administrative and infrastructural foundations faltered.
Yet, the dawn of a new era is upon us. With the advent of modern technology and a rejuvenated, politics-free approach at the federation level, Indian hockey is experiencing a remarkable rebirth. This revival heralds a return to the sport's former glory, infused with contemporary innovation and renewed vigour.
However, my father's hockey journey was cut short due to financial constraints. He had the dream of playing for the Indian team, but the lack of resources forced him to step away from the sport. Yet, his love for hockey never faded.
India’s dominance in the Olympics from 1928 to 1956 was unparalleled. My dad remarked that a team that initially played with bare feet, a wooden ball, and rudimentary sticks went on to dominate the sport. The team won six consecutive gold medals, showcasing a style of play characterized by agility, skill, and strategic brilliance.
This era of dominance was not just about winning medals but also about the spirit of the game. Players like Leslie Claudius, KD Singh, and Udham Singh were instrumental in maintaining India’s top position in the world of hockey, laying a strong foundation for the sport in the country.
Indian hockey's glory days were marred by a decline due to administrative inefficiencies. A 2008 report by The Hindu highlighted the Indian Hockey Federation's poor management, lack of vision, and internal disputes, leading to financial instability and missed international opportunities.
Financial mismanagement worsened the issue, with a 2012 Indian Express report revealing that funds meant for hockey development were often misused, depriving players and coaches of necessary resources and causing a talent decline.
One of the watershed moments in this revival was India’s gold medal victory in the 2014 Asian Games, ending a 16-year drought. This triumph was not just a win on the field but a powerful signal that India was rekindling its competitive spirit and laying the groundwork for future successes.
According to my dad, “Even regions like Jammu and Kashmir now boast astro-turf stadiums, elevating field hockey to new heights. Young boys and girls from Kashmir are engaging in the sport with aspirations of joining the Indian hockey team, a stark contrast to the past. Similarly, the women’s team has made significant strides, reaching the semi-finals in the Tokyo Olympics and consistently performing well in international tournaments.”
The pinnacle of this resurgence came during the Tokyo Olympics 2020, where the Indian men’s team clinched the bronze medal, ending a 41-year Olympic medal drought. This historic achievement was a testament to the rigorous efforts put into rebuilding the sport in the country.
As we witness the Indian hockey team’s spirited pursuit in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024, we are not merely observing a national sporting achievement but a poetic revival of a once-great tradition.
Reflecting on the arc of Indian hockey—from its golden era, through its decline, to its current renaissance—one cannot overlook the profound personal connection that has shaped this journey.
These veterans, who once adorned the fields with their valour, now see their legacy manifested in the vibrant resurgence of the sport. Their dreams and sacrifices resonate in the current generation's achievements.
As the current team strides onto the world stage, they carry forward a rich legacy, propelled by the hopes and dreams of those who came before, ensuring that the sport’s renaissance is both a celebration and a continuation of its storied past.
