‘Think What You Can Do For India’: Amit Sadh’s ‘Letter to India’

Dear India,

We all need to know what we are to India, to our motherland, and not focus upon what India is going to give us. This is a time where we have to focus on what are we going to do for India. The change that we are going to bring is within ourselves. We all know what we have to do.

And, there's something which I tell myself, I want to share with you today. According to me, one of the things that can help us resurrect, put 2020 behind, and actually salute the good work that has been done by so many, is to stay together. Eradicate and eliminate hate, distinction, unfairness and inequality.

And I have full faith in myself and all of you that we have the ability to dream, to win and to be the best. Because, deep down in our hearts, I know we are amazing people full of compassion and love. So let's show our good side to each other. And make the world a better place with love, compassion and togetherness.

I love you all!

Amit