‘Delhi Govt Needs To Fix Infrastructure Before Switching To Electric Bike Taxis’

EV bikes are costly, and the subsidies provided by the government are too low because they cost almost double that of conventional bikes.

Conventional bikes cost Rs 80,000-90,000 that we use as bike taxis, and EV bikes of 100 km range cost us around Rs 1.5-1.6 lakh. The subsidy provided to us is not enough, and we should be given an interest-free loan to pay off our debts.

While the draft plan has been forwarded to the lieutenant governor of Delhi for further consideration, following the crucial step, the Transport Department will thoroughly scrutinise the draft. They even plan to contact the public for their feedback and suggestions before reaching its final version. We have formed a Rider Help group of bike taxi riders to address these issues with the government.