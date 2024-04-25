'We Demand Registry Of Our Noida Flats From Our Leaders This Election'

Goyal spoke to us when we met him at Gardenia Glory Society in Noida Sector 46.

1,450 families living in the society are struggling to get the registry of their flats. "The builder has not executed sub-lease deeds. Despite handing over the flats to homebuyers. There are dues on the builder's part, around Rs 650 crore," said Kailash Pandey, a homebuyer.