My 7-Year-Old Suffers From Muscular Dystrophy and Needs Your Help

My 7-year-old often asks me when he will be able to go out to play like other kids his age. I am left disheartened and without a response. Tanmay suffers from a genetic disorder called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a progressive disorder that worsens with age and results in severe muscle weakness. Due to this, he is unable to stand or walk without support.
We had first noticed signs of DMD in Tanmay when he was 2 years old. While we are UP-based, we took him to a medical camp in Chandigarh and a test result confirmed the worst. Ever since, we have gone in and out of various hospitals and centres. DMD cost my wife’s brother his life when he just 18 years of age. It is as if we are reliving the same nightmare with our son.
Tanmay’s exon report suggests that there is deletion in 46-51 exons. This happens when the body cannot generate a protein called dystrophin. Therefore, his mobility is severely restricted. To treat him, we have tried various routes like Ayurveda and homeopathy, all without a satisfactory result.
We are currently in Tamil Nadu for treatment.
As a marketing professional, I cannot incur heavy medical costs. However, like all parents, we too want to see our child grow. We want him to play like other normal kids and fulfil his dreams. We request you to help us.
We have approached Dystrophy Annihilation Research Trust (DART) India in Bengaluru, but treatment is very costly, and we'd have to pay over Rs 25 lakh annually, of which we have collected Rs 5 lakh. We need your support and blessings. Your contribution can save the life of my child.
(Contributions can be made via https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-tanmay-sharma)
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
