My 7-Year-Old Suffers From Muscular Dystrophy and Needs Your Help

My 7-year-old often asks me when he will be able to go out to play like other kids his age. I am left disheartened and without a response. Tanmay suffers from a genetic disorder called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a progressive disorder that worsens with age and results in severe muscle weakness. Due to this, he is unable to stand or walk without support.

We had first noticed signs of DMD in Tanmay when he was 2 years old. While we are UP-based, we took him to a medical camp in Chandigarh and a test result confirmed the worst. Ever since, we have gone in and out of various hospitals and centres. DMD cost my wife’s brother his life when he just 18 years of age. It is as if we are reliving the same nightmare with our son.