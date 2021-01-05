‘Using Street Plays to Help Actors Overcome Addiction in Mumbai’

Coronavirus, cancer, Swachh Bharat – our street theatre group has gone from galli to galli in Mumbai, raising awareness on issues of societal importance. I am Nizamuddin Shah, an actor from the Netflix original Yeh Ballet. I have been directing street plays since a few years now, and with that, helping young performers hone their skills.

Nukkad natak has been used as a tool to raise awareness for a long time. However, several people still believe it is not a real form of art, and its impromptu nature makes some believe that not a lot of work goes into a performance.

What makes our group unique is its composition. While all the performers come from low-income families, most of them have been rescued from a life of alcohol and drug addiction.