Amid Pandemic, We Expected MITID to Reduce Fees, Not Increase 10%

On-campus facilities have been included in the fee hike. These charges are invalid right now. My Report MIT Pune Fee Hike: Students of MITID Pune are stressed over paying the hiked fees amid the COVID-19 pandemic. | (Photo: Erum Gour/Arnica Kala/The Quint) My Report On-campus facilities have been included in the fee hike. These charges are invalid right now.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pune’s MIT Institute of Design (under the MIT ADT University) has hiked its fee by 10 percent, forcing its students to pay costs to the tune of Rs 3 lakh, an exorbitant amount given the financial condition of families and the economic situation of the country. Even in this year, in these desperate times, the university still wants to give in to their greed and keep collecting money, this is really shameless. Most importantly, this is an extraordinary situation wherein learning has shifted online, so why must we pay for on-campus facilities?

On-campus facilities that have not been used by us since the pandemic began. We would have understood and paid if the case was otherwise.

Why is Development Fee Included?

Let’s talk about some of the charges included in the fees. The tuition fee, which is the basic fee used to pay the teaching and the non-teaching staff, advertisements, promotion, electricity and stationery. University Fee which is the one that is used to conduct examinations, evaluations. There is also Development Fee which is utilised for e-payment of bank loans and interest thereon, capital expenses, etc. The university has to take an overdraft to bridge the gap in the cash flow.

The hostel and mess were not used, the facilities were not availed, but still we paid the fees for the previous semester.

Similarly, the convocation and the university fee are invalid because there are no students on the campus and there is no guarantee that there will be a convocation in the near future.

College Issues Circular to Clarify

We understand that the college is also going through some financial problems but it is not okay to charge us the same amount of fees that you would have charged had it been fully-functional.

The circular released by MITID administration.

In the circular released by the college, they have mentioned loss of revenue due to fewer admissions, but everyone knows that whatever situation may come, students will not stop taking admissions. Another reason was loss of hostel revenue. However, the source of generating revenue from any university is education. Hostel, mess, canteen, parking space etc. are supporting.

Students Await Response From the University

Another important point here is that the University Grants Commission (UGC) had also stated that the colleges must not increase the fees or compel the students to pay the same.

All we want is for the university to reduce the fees. But now the management is not responding to any of our emails and calls, which is not what we expected from them in this pandemic.

Moreover, we have also been contacting the student authorities and the representatives so many times, but they do not bother to answer. They think that if they keep quiet, the students will have to pay the fees under pressure. We can also see our parents being distressed about paying the huge fees, as many people have either lost a loved one or a job, or are struggling financially. Hence, we request the university to pay heed to our demand as soon as possible. The Quint also reached out to the MITID administration and their response will be added once received.

