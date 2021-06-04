Serving the Differently-Abled, I Understood that Giving is Healing

I was almost on the verge of depression, coupled with a deep sense of worthlessness.

One day, Mita Nandi, then chairperson of AADI, was taking a class where I was quiet and aloof as usual. She immediately noticed me and asked me to meet her after the class. When I went to meet her after the session, she asked me just one question: What do you do when you are sad? I told her, I water the plant or go for a long walk. Promptly she responded, “Oh, that’s great! You give when you are sad, also you do not harm, when you are feeling low.”